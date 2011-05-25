Katy Perry’s Makeup Artist Jake Bailey Talks Summer Makeup

Creating bold makeup lips for the red carpet is not an easy task (just ask any girl who’s had to try to do their own makeup for a big event) but professional makeup artist somehow always manage to make celebrities look flawless. Jake Bailey, a makeup artist with Starworks Artists works with stars such as Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Munn, Taylor Swift and many others.

He spoke with Beauty High below about this season’s trendiest lip colors and how to transition to summer makeup. Read on!



You often work with Katy Perry who is quite fun and experimental with her look. Can you tell us about the process you two go through when creating a look for a cover or event?

Katy is an incredible muse. Rarely do I get a client who has more fun with her makeup. She doesn’t take it too seriously and is always down to try something new. Getting Katy ready for an event or a magazine cover is always an inspiring creative collaboration. We both have a lot of ideas and work together to find the perfect look…sometimes trying as many as five lip colors to find the perfect one.

You also have had the opportunity to do quite a bit of work with Taylor Swift and Kyra Sedgwick, who are known for experimenting with different lip colors on the red carpet. What colors are you looking forward to working with this season?

Both Taylor and Kyra look fantastic with a bold lip. The right shade can brighten your complexion and truly make the look. I’m a fan of lipstick as opposed to gloss, especially for the red carpet. The new formulas from the Cover Girl Lip Perfection line have such a natural texture and are much more comfortable to wear than some of the older waxier formulas that fell and look heavy. Their Naturluxe gloss balms are a great option for the beach. Everyone wants to look great at the beach but you also want to look effortless and natural. It also protects with SPF 15. Perfect if you have dry lips because its full of shea butter which moisturize throughout the day.

And, with everything trending right now from coral to pale pink, how can we know which colors will look best on our skin tones?

This summer I’ll be working with a lot of corals and pinks. Corals are perfect for summer because they look great with a tan and compliment olive toned complexions beautifully. If you have fairer skin try a hot pink or a bright berry. My favorite shades for summer are “kiss”…the perfect coral, “tempt”….a bright berry that complements nearly everyone, “siren”….a beautiful bright pink. All from CoverGirl’s Lip Perfection line. My favorite shades from the Naturluxe gloss balm collection are “Peony” and “Coral.”

With the warmer temps coming, what changes do we need to make to our routine to help our makeup stay put?

Warmer weather can make make up difficult to maintain. Start with a light moisturizer with an SPF such as Olay Complete with Spf 30. Opt for a full coverage foundation but use it sparingly. Its better to use a small amount of full coverage foundation and spread it lightly all over the face. It will be far more resistant to the heat and humidity than something with lighter coverage which won’t stand up to the heat. Naturluxe foundations are perfect for this because of it’s full coverage formula and natural texture. Use waterproof cream eyeshadows and blushes as powders tend to to look blotchy in warm weather. The best are the Make Up For Ever aquacreams. They have eye shadows and blush colors that really last. Carry blotting papers or sponges to absorb oil and shine. Powder will meld with oils and humidity creating a heavier look. Waterproof mascara is also best for durability in the heat. It’s easy to remove if you use an oil based makeup remover.

What are your must-have beauty products?

1. Creme de la Mer moisturizer: I use it mostly at night. Absolutely the best for fighting wrinkles or recovering from a sunburn. Perfect for under makeup in colder weather as well because foundations adheres to it really well and it keeps your makeup from drying out in arid climates.

2. Guerlain “les violettes” powder: The lightest powder on the market. If you must use powder this summer….this is the one to use. Doesn’t cake or build up.

3. Cover Girl Lip Perfection Lipsticks and Natureluxe Gloss Balms: The best shade range and most beautiful texture on the market.

4. False lashes from Eylure: Highest quality lashes I’ve found. A UK brand that recently launched here in the U.S.

5. Make Up For Ever Aquacreams: The natural textures and the durability are an unbeatable combination.

6. M.A.C. brushes: Excellent quality, affordable brushes. They have one for every conceivable application.

Jake Bailey began his makeup career working at makeup counters and doing apprenticeships with many successful artists such as Kevyn Aucoin, Pat McGrath, James Kaliardo, Tom Pecheax and Diane Kendall. Today, his client roster includes many notable personalities including Taylor Swift, Kyra Sedgwick, Renee Zellweger, Julianne Hough, Kate Beckinsale and Marisa Tomei. He has worked with famed photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger, Norman Jean Roy and Ellen von Unwerth, and has seen his work published is editorials including Harpers Bazaar, Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, Vogue and Allure.