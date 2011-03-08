Kate Winslet Goes Bleached Blonde And Short For Vogue U.K.

Kate Winslet has joined the other pixie-cropped starlets in Hollywood, chopping off her strands and dying them blonde. The British star covers April’s Vogue U.K. with her new ‘do, and we’re practically drooling over it.

A drastic change for the seemingly reserved Winslet, her honey shoulder-length strands needed a pick-me-up with this shockingly blonde shade and choppy style. The cover, shot by Mario Testino, showcases Winslet as a happy and confident lady which says a lot considering she split from longtime husband Sam Mendes just last year.

“But to be in this place now where I can say I really like this space. I really need to not have anyone around. It’s a surprise to discover that I like being on my own.” Winslet revealed in her magazine interview.

We’re loving this sassy and confident new lady, and style.