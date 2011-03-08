StyleCaster
Share

Kate Winslet Goes Bleached Blonde And Short For Vogue U.K.

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kate Winslet Goes Bleached Blonde And Short For Vogue U.K.

Rachel Adler
by

Kate Winslet has joined the other pixie-cropped starlets in Hollywood, chopping off her strands and dying them blonde. The British star covers April’s Vogue U.K. with her new ‘do, and we’re practically drooling over it.

A drastic change for the seemingly reserved Winslet, her honey shoulder-length strands needed a pick-me-up with this shockingly blonde shade and choppy style. The cover, shot by Mario Testino, showcases Winslet as a happy and confident lady which says a lot considering she split from longtime husband Sam Mendes just last year.

“But to be in this place now where I can say I really like this space. I really need to not have anyone around. It’s a surprise to discover that I like being on my own.” Winslet revealed in her magazine interview.

We’re loving this sassy and confident new lady, and style.

Promoted Stories

share