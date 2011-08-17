Kate Winslet Announces She’ll Never Cave To Plastic Surgery

Some recent news from across the pond has given me yet another reason to love Kate Winslet (as if I needed one): she’s perfectly confident just the way she is, and is now promoting embracing natural beauty by swearing off plastic surgery. According to a Telegraph UK article, Winslet, along with fellow actresses Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz, have formed what they’re calling the “British Anti-Cosmetic Surgery League.”

Essentially, this just means that the actresses are pledging not to get plastic surgery. Winslet explains, “I’ll never give in. It goes against my morals, the way my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty.” Perhaps that confidence comes easily when you’re a gorgeous, Oscar winning actress. But still, it’s refreshing considering the number of celebs who have gotten work done. Thanks for one-upping us when it comes to embracing real beauty yet again, UK.