Kate Moss Calls Daughter “Prudish”

With the launch of her own Rimmel London lipstick line, Kate Moss is no stranger to makeup. But according to an article in The Sunday Times, Moss considers her 9-year-old daughter, Lila Grace “quite prudish,” due to the fact that she’ll “only do a little bit of gloss or something.”

Apparently Lila Grace reprimands her mother on the daily basis when she is wearing too much makeup — much to the chagrin of the supermodel. Moss goes on to say she wishes her daughter was more into makeup and color.

“She’s got lipsticks but she doesn’t do color,” she complains.

