Kate Middleton Rocks Clip-in Extensions at a Charity Event

UPDATE: The Daily Mail reported later in the day that what was believed to be an extension clip was actually a scar, Kate’s hair is apparently as full and luscious as ever. Get the full scoop here.

Even princesses sometimes need that little extra boost. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton hosted her first solo event for charity In Kind Directlast night in London, filling in for father-in-law Prince Charles, who was suddenly called away to Saudi Arabia.

Middleton pulled together a gorgeous look despite the short notice, in a glamorous pale aqua gown and with her hair in a half up half down style. On closer inspection, we noticed a little something poking through the Duchess’ hairline: yes, it was most definitely a clip-in hair piece to add some oomph to her envious brown locks!

As the Daily Mail reported in detail, the specific type rocked by Kate are called weft extensions, and are a temporary strip of hair that has little clips or combs attached, often used to add more volume to an updo on a big day and then taken out before going to bed.

The busy princess has no doubt been stressed with her many engagements and constant media scruntiny since marrying Prince William. We are all for adding in a little bit extra to help you out if you feel your hair is thinning. However, Kate has forgotten the number one rule of extensions: never let anyone see them!

