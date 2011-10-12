Kate Hudson Steps Out with a Darker Hue

New mama Kate Hudson was spotted yesterday with her darker hair style on set for her new filmThe Reluctant Fundamentalist in New York City.
We don’t know if it is her lack of pregnancy glow or just that the brunette hair washes her out, but Kate’s new look certainly leaves something to be desired.
We are hoping that this mane of brown hair is a temporary wig solution, but if not we want to remind Kate what a beauty she was with her golden locks. Check out some of our favorite Kate hair looks from the past.
[Just Jared]
Even pulled back, Kate's hair sets off her skin tone nicely and compliments almost every makeup look (especially the smokey eye).
Pure Hollywood glam, Kate's slicked over waves and red lip at the Glamour 2011 Women of the Year Awards is one of our favorite looks yet.
Pregnant and stunning, Kate's long, naturally curly trestles are always the perfect red carpet look.
Speaking of natural curls, nothing is more sexy than Kate's signature beach-wave look.
This vintage hairstyle would look dull and one dimensional on her now bland brunette hair.