Kate Hudson Pulled Off The MJ Spring ’11 Runways For InStyle

Kate Hudson covers the May 2011 issue of InStyle in a sweet and innocent white lace dress, with free flowing hair and flawless neutral makeup. But, don’t stop there.

Once you look inside the book, you discover an entirely new Kate – done up with 70s inspired hair a la Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2011 runway show. With wine red lips and shadow mixed with colors of purple, orange and yellow streaked out past the eye, it’s nice to see the normally au natural actress editorialized.

Hudson, who is starring in Something Borrowed, a new rom com opening on May 6, shared with InStyle the key to her glowing skin. “Well, the best beauty advice my mom gave me was that you have to find happiness,” she said. And apparently she has, with her current boyfriend Matthew Bellamy of the band Muse. The couple is expecting a child together soon and on whether or not they would be getting married, Hudson replied “I wouldn’t count it out but Matthew and I kind of skipped that part and went right to the good stuff!”

Image via InStyle.com, photo by Michelangelo Di Battista