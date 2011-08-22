“Kate Gosselin Hair” & Other Trends We Hope Stay in the Past

We’re all in favor of taking inspiration from trends of the past. A retro 1960s cat eye is timeless, as is a 1920s red lip. But some popular looks from more recent history should stay where they belong: in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000’s, confined to the “What Was She Thinking?” pages of magazines.

While these beauty blunders may have been acceptable and even trendsetting at the time, these are the looks we hope will never make a comeback.