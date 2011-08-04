Kate Bosworth Dyed Her Hair With Teal Tips For StyleCaster

Kate Bosworth just totally pushed our dip-dyed hair crushes into over-drive. Stepping out with blonde strands and teal ends last night, from her day spent at a StyleCaster shoot, FYI, she headed out for a Coldplay concert in LA. Bosworth let hairstylist Luke Chamberlain apply the color to her hair directly instead of go the extensions route, which was the original plan.

She does the whole effortless, I’m-too-cool and too cute thing TOO well. With pink lips, flawless brows and flushed cheeks she certainly knows how to complement some teal strands.

What do you think of the look? Are you as excited for our Kate Bosworth editorial to come out as we are?