Jessica Alba: Beauty Evolution

We’re often so used to staring at celebrities all dolled up (with a bit of help from the pros) that we forget what they looked like when they first broke into the biz, before they could afford all of the professional assistance. Case and point, Jessica Alba used to have a penchant for smoky eyes and see-through shirts when she was playing a genetically enhanced escapee named Max on Dark Angel.

Although she no longer dates her co-star Michael Weatherly (it’s no secret that I loved the show, and the fact that they dated), and the show has been cancelled for years, Alba could still pull off a latex bodysuit if she wanted to. We take you down memory lane in the slideshow above the star definitely knows how to change up her beauty look!