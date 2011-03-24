Jessica Alba: Beauty Evolution

We’re often so used to staring at celebrities all dolled up (with a bit of help from the pros) that we forget what they looked like when they first broke into the biz, before they could afford all of the professional assistance. Case and point, Jessica Alba used to have a penchant for smoky eyes and see-through shirts when she was playing a genetically enhanced escapee named Max on Dark Angel.
Although she no longer dates her co-star Michael Weatherly (it’s no secret that I loved the show, and the fact that they dated), and the show has been cancelled for years, Alba could still pull off a latex bodysuit if she wanted to. We take you down memory lane in the slideshow above the star definitely knows how to change up her beauty look!
Alba knew how to rock a dark lip back in the day, sporting a cropped hairstyle and white shadow on the lids for the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere in '98.
The gorgeous 19-year-old knew how to do the minimal makeup look, showing off a beige smoky eye and nude lip (and uber thin brows!).
For the Emmys in 2001, Alba went for a purple smoky eye, glossy mauve lip and slicked back hair.
At the 2001 Teen Choice Awards Alba appears a bit more sun-kissed, with straight "sexified" hair.
Clearly a lover of purple shadow, Alba contrasts her innocent curls with a deep smoky eye and pink lips for the globes in '02.
Alba shows off a shaggy, seemingly wet style at the premiere of Austin Powers In Goldmember.
Apparently ahead of her times on the green trends, she rocks green shadow and face framing highlights for the 2 Fast 2 Furious premiere in 2003.
Alba shows off longer locks and shaggy bangs at Fashion Week in '04.
Clearly not afraid to change her hair, the star goes blonde in '05.
And then chops it to a sleek bob, complemented by a pale pink lip for the US Weekly & Jessica Simpson Young Hot Hollywood Style Awards.
Alba shows up at the MTV Movie Awards with long honey-hued hair shortly after, so we're guessing some extensions were involved here.
Alba's hair only got more lush in '06, when she rocked boho curls and metallic smoky eyes at the Teen Choice Awards.
Going retro, Alba tried out a glossy red lip and winged liner to match her waves for an event in 2007.
That same year for the premiere of Good Luck Chuck, Alba sported blue shadow, a pale pink lip and an updo with a bit of sweet sophistication.
Dying her hair a darker shade of brown in 2008, Alba still rocked retro waves keeping the makeup at a minimum.
In Italy in December of the same year the actress showed us that matching your red lip to your dress can work.
In '09 at the Spirit Awards, Alba wnet with an innocent look, showing off a pale pink lip and an ombre tousled bob.
The star went even shorter with her locks in February of 2010, embracing her natural wave at the Valentine's Day premiere. And look at the bold green shadow again!
At the AMA's in the same year, Alba showed us a slicked back style with a heavy eye and bold lashes.
And finally, at the Orange British Academy Film Awards this year Alba rocked a braided updo which we loved and a bright lip offset by winged liner.