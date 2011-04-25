Jennifer Lopez’s Stylists Talk Warm Weather Updates

Transitioning your wardrobe and makeup for the warmer months is something that we do with great pleasure basically stuffing our winter sweaters underneath the bed and running to the stores for skirts and dresses. But, after that first shopping excursion for clothes and brighter, lighter beauty products we often realize things went a bit scattered, and we just grabbed everything in sight.

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, fashion stylists to many of Hollywood’s elite such as Jennifer Lopez, talked with us about what colors we should be looking for in both clothing and makeup for the warmer months, and how to coordinate brights for a big night out.

If you chose to wear a brightly colored dress for prom or a big night out, should you play down your makeup?

R&M:When selecting your makeup palette, pick neutral or complementary colors. You do not want to overpower your dress by wearing too much makeup and don’t try to match your makeup to your dress color. If you’re wearing a brightly colored dress, we recommend light pinks and neutral shades for makeup.

What are the top colors we should be wearing this season, for both clothes and makeup?

For Spring/Summer fashion, citrus colors such as bright oranges and reds and also pastels are very popular. As far as makeup, we are seeing a lot of nude lips and light blush tones that will make your dress pop. As we get closer to fall, we will see a lot of clothing in jewel tones and makeup will be bronzy-gold tones.

What are a few fun, standout ways that can quickly update your look to evening-appropriate?

Accessories are the quickest and easiest way to take your look from day to night. Go bolder and bigger with your jewelry. Try large earrings or layering which can be done with necklaces and bangles. High heels and a small clutch are other simple ways to transform your outfit.

With the season warming up, what tips do you have for prepping our legs before breaking out our short shorts and miniskirts?

No summer look is complete without smooth and silky legs. Shaving is actually a great way to exfoliate your skin. Try a five blade razor like Venus Embrace Shine, which provides a closer, longer lasting shave so girls don’t have to shave as often. Also, don’t forget to moisturize regularly, it’s a great idea to do it day and night!