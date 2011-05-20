Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Newly Dyed Brown Hair

Actress Jennifer Lawrence showed up for her appearance at the Late Show With David Letterman last night with deep brown hued locks. The 20-year-old formerly blonde stunner changed up her hair for her role in Hunger Games, as heroine Katniss Everdeen.

We had gotten a sneak-peek of Lawrence’s transformation on this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly, but the full effect was truly revealed last night. Styled with loose curls, Lawrence warmed up her face with a pink blush and lip and completed the look with a blue shadow on the lids.

Do you prefer her as a blonde or a brunette?