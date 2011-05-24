Jennifer Aniston Dyes Her Hair Brown For ‘Horrible Bosses’

Jennifer Aniston has had some pretty iconic hairstyles in her day. From the layered shag that soon became known as “The Rachel” during her role in Friends to her latest “lob,” the starlet’s latest hair adventures in her new flick are a rich chestnut shade, with bangs, and are causing a lot of commotion.

Aniston dyed her hair (and added long layers) to take on a bit of a bad girl role in her new movie, Horrible Bosses. She plays a sexually inappropriate dentist who harasses her employees which lets just say is hilarious. Check out the trailer below (full of an all-star cast such as Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Donald Sutherland, Julie Bowen and Jamie Foxx) and let us know if you’ll be heading to the theaters to check it out on July 8. And, what do you think of the new look?