Jen Kao: Beauty Essentials

Jen Kao, the designer coveted by the late night crowd and rightfully getting recognition as of late from those that hit the sack early, shared her beauty essentials with us. If these products can get Kao through multiple fashion weeks and late nights designing gorgeous collections in her studio, then she’s made believers out of us.
"La Prairie, the cellular eye caviar. I don't actually use that for wrinkles. Actually, if you put it on it keeps all your eye makeup on." (La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Lift Creme, $295, laprairie.com)
"This is random, but Cetaphil? Like, I can't survive without Cetaphil lotion." (Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $11.50, drugstore.com)
"And finally, my Japanese brand eyeliner - you can get it at Japanese supermarkets, but it's like ghetto. It's not anything fancy."
"Diamond mist spray - it's like a nutrient spray and it also makes your face glow. So I just, like, sit there and spray my face all day!" Natura Bissé Diamond Mist, $79, barneys.com