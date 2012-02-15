Jeanie Syfu On Her Go-To Hair Style & Tresemme Split Remedy

During New York Fashion Week we took a break from the frenzy of the backstage to spend some time with Theresa Krier, Tresemm’s associate brand manager, and Jeanie Syfu, one of the brand’s key stylists for Fall 2012 New York Fashion Week. Tresemm shared that it is creating a web series, as well as featuring how-to videos with Jeanie and appearances by celebrities on their site and Facebook page, so that you can easily watch while you try out the ‘dos on yourself.

The new Split Remedy line by Tresemm also just launched, which bonds flyaways and split ends to improve the quality of hair. During some one-on-one time with Jeanie we got to hear the scoop on some of the styles she created for the shows this season, as well as ask her about some of her personal styling preferences.

See the tools above? For Charlotte Ronson, Syfu used the comb to created the tight to the head, sleeked back look, while the brush, which is a coloring brush, was a tip from Jeanie to use to “layer on gel, but to control its application and keep it looking soft.” What a practical idea!

We’re excited to try the new line of Split Remedy products, but had to first consult Jeanie to make sure it could be used for hair that tends to get weighed down with product. For finer hair, Jeanie recommends applying just the conditioner just on the ends, so that way you get straight to the result that you need without weighing down the hair. Also recommended is to rub the product in the palm of your hands to break it down, and then apply to the hair, as it will dissolve into the hair more thoroughly.

What styles does Jeanie love creating backstage? “The styles I like to do are accessible to all, and I’m more into a polished look. I like texture, which will never go out of style, but a really basic, great blow out is just so pretty and can last longer than other styles. The next day just hit it with dry shampoo to extend it’s life.”

And, how about her go-to style? “Definitely the top knot! I usually use the Tresemm 24 Hour Body Foaming Mousse, and can let my hair go an extra day; today is actually “second day hair”! I love using the Goody Ouchless elastics as the fabric is great and it keeps the hair from catching.”