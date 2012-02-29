StyleCaster
Is Pink Hair Really Here To Stay?

What's hot
Amanda Elser
by
We’ll admit, as much as we LOVED pink hair when it first hit the fashion scene we didn’t see it lasting long. But the time frame for fading fads has long come and gone and pink strands are still popping up everywhere from our magazines to the red carpet and there is no end in sight.

What used to be limited to tips, pink hair has gone from a subtle contrast to a full-headed accessory thanks to the likes of Charlotte Free and Orlando Pita’s recent T Magazine editorial. And while celebrities like Lauren Conrad were spotted sporting this trend months ago, Chloe Moretz was seen with pink strands in her hair only a few days ago atthe Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

From international editorials to designer look books, pink hair has been making a serious statement on our glossy pages and apparently we aren’t the only ones that think so.

Do you think pink hair is becoming more mainstream? Do you see it going anywhere anytime soon?

1 of 8

You don't have to be limited to one color, this editorial by Olivia Frølich for Elle DK features multi-color strands with pink overtones.

Tine kept her pink hair for a week after Orlando Pita dyed it this "Tickled Pink" color for the T Magazine editorial. 

We love Chloe Moretz's pink highlight, it reminds us of the glory days of Avril Lavigne. Who knew she was trend forecasting!? 

Lily Donaldson poses in her signature blonde hair dipped in a pastel pink for the April cover of Numéro Tokyo, photographed by Nino Muñoz. 

Cato Van Ee features tinted pink locks and pastel eye makeup by beauty artist Sergio Corvacho in this Spring editorial. 

We love the pink roots Wylie Hays sports in this Luv AJ look book. The perfect flair of color. 

