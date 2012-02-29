Is Pink Hair Really Here To Stay?

We’ll admit, as much as we LOVED pink hair when it first hit the fashion scene we didn’t see it lasting long. But the time frame for fading fads has long come and gone and pink strands are still popping up everywhere from our magazines to the red carpet and there is no end in sight.

What used to be limited to tips, pink hair has gone from a subtle contrast to a full-headed accessory thanks to the likes of Charlotte Free and Orlando Pita’s recent T Magazine editorial. And while celebrities like Lauren Conrad were spotted sporting this trend months ago, Chloe Moretz was seen with pink strands in her hair only a few days ago atthe Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

From international editorials to designer look books, pink hair has been making a serious statement on our glossy pages and apparently we aren’t the only ones that think so.

Do you think pink hair is becoming more mainstream? Do you see it going anywhere anytime soon?