How Eva Mendes Gets Holiday Party Ready

When you’re an in-demand movie star and product ambassador for lines like Pantene and Thierry Mugler Angel, there’s always plenty of parties to attend. For Eva Mendes this holiday season, there’s the added pressure of having the gorgeous Ryan Gosling on your arm to always look picture-perfect.

Want to learn to keep your hair and skin looking effortlessly glam like Eva, and maybe even catch the eye of a cutie like Ryan under the mistletoe? Look no further, because we have the inside scoop on Eva’s favorite products to get her signature stunning party look.

Eva’s ideal look for any holiday soiree is “dark smoky eyes and a pinkish pale lip.” To achieve this, Eva uses Dr. Perricone No Foundation Foundation, Thierry Mugler Mascara, and Tom Ford Lipstick. She also starts out her beauty regime with Mario Badescu products to achieve the perfect base for makeup: glowing, soft skin.

When it comes to haircare, the Pantene Pro-V celebrity ambassador swears by the line’sBreakage to Strength products for medium to thick hair. After washing with the Breakage to Strength shampoo and conditioner she finishes her holiday style with a dollop of Pantene’s Split End Repair Crme so her style stays damage-free and gorgeous all night long.