Happy Birthday Rachel McAdams! Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks

Rachel McAdams went from being the token hot bitchy high school girl (The Hot Chick, Mean Girls) to the go-to significant other in weepy romances (The Notebook, the Time Traveler’s Wife) and is now doing whatever she wants as one of Hollywood’s top leading ladies — from rom-coms to action thrillers to indie flicks (Sherlock Holmes, Morning Glory, Midnight in Paris).

Similar to her vast range of film roles lately, McAdams isn’t afraid to change up her hairstyles and ping-pong back and forth from platinum blonde to almost-black. Whether she dyes it for movie roles or for herself, McAdams makes sure to keep it interesting and wear it with confidence and always a bright lip.

We took a trip down memory lane to remember the most memorable red-carpet moments of this lucky girl who seemingly looks amazing in any hair color — surely a gift far better than any birthday present she will receive for her 33rd birthday today!