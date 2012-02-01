Happy Birthday Lauren Conrad! Let’s Braid-Gaze, Shall We?

Since 2004 we have followed the lovable and charming Lauren Conrad as she has gone from Laguna’s pining starlet to the rising author, designer and blogger she is today.
Today is Conrad’s26th birthday and we decided to celebrate by rounding up some of her signature hairstyles. The epitome of ethereal beauty, Conrad always seemed to have her finger on the pulse of beauty. Between her symmetrically lined cat eyeto her berry lips, there is a lot to envy, but none more than her picture perfect hair.
From braids to buns, check out our favorite LC looks in the slide show above.
Twists and chignons, many of Conrad's hair styles are so wispy that they remind us of bridal beauty. Only she could pull off this wedding day hair style without looking like a bride.
Center parts, ombre, and signature waves- even when Conrad is laid back she looks perfectly on trend and stylish. Always ahead of the curve, Conrad predicted the center part long before the runways did.
Carrie Bradshaw who? We love when Conrad channels her inner fashionista and wears a giant bun on the top of her head. We wonder, do you think it is natural or does she use a hair donut?
One of our favorite Conrad looks is when she goes old Hollywood with soft, brushed out waves. It is sleek while still has a bit of bounce.
It is not a common occurrence to see Conrad in a basic ponytail, especially one so sleek. But we have to say, we like it when she mixes it up every once in a while.
One style Conrad definitely has a patent on is the braid. Whether the main attraction or part of an updo, you can be sure that Conrad will sneak one into any hairdo.
A born and bred California girl, we love when Conrad's inner Laguna vibe comes out on the red carpet. Her statement beach waves and twisted back pieces are the perfect look for her collection of bohemian dresses.
It's the deep side part and low pony tail that got Conrad through the majority of season one of The Hills. We are glad that she has expanded her styles, but we still have a spot in our hearts for this sweet look.
And finally, the look that made her the hair envy of the entire West Coast - curls with the signature side braid. Cute, simple and timeless.