Happy Birthday Lauren Conrad! Let’s Braid-Gaze, Shall We?

Since 2004 we have followed the lovable and charming Lauren Conrad as she has gone from Laguna’s pining starlet to the rising author, designer and blogger she is today.

Today is Conrad’s26th birthday and we decided to celebrate by rounding up some of her signature hairstyles. The epitome of ethereal beauty, Conrad always seemed to have her finger on the pulse of beauty. Between her symmetrically lined cat eyeto her berry lips, there is a lot to envy, but none more than her picture perfect hair.

From braids to buns, check out our favorite LC looks in the slide show above.