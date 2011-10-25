StyleCaster
Happy Birthday Katy Perry! Look How Far You’ve Come

Amanda Elser
She sang her way into our hearts with an upbeat dance number about a lesbian fantasy and has stayed there ever since thanks to her ever-changing beauty looks and perky personality. Always keeping us on our toes, we want to extend happy birthday wishes to Katy Perry: you don’t look a day over 25.

Check out the slideshow above for some of our favorite Katy Perry hairstyles throughout the years.

2004: Fresh-faced and big-eyed 20 year-old Perry is quite different from what we're used to. 

2006: So young and pretty, you can see that Perry has established her signature black hair color, but has yet to ask for the help of a hairstylist. 

2008: We've loved Perry's signature pinup style these last few years. This rolled hair is the classic look we can't get enough of!

2008: If there is one thing Perry knows how to do it is make a statement. And she did just that with her rainbow colored makeup and blunt bob.

2010: Perry's bangs went even shorter and the lips even brighter at the 2010 Kid's Choice Awards. 

2010: We got our first taste of Perry's preference for multi-colored hair at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. 

2010: Perry wore some statement highlights at the 2010 MTV VMAs. Blue and pink definitely stood out on the red carpet. 

2010: While we loved Perry's funkier side, we also love her in a classier look. With full waves and subtle makeup (for her anyway), we think she looks her best here. 

2011: After wearing her hair dark for years, this summer Perry made the drastic switch to blonde at the Smurf's Premeire in NY. 

2011: One of the first ladies in Hollywood to go pink, we have to admit that we love this look for Perry. We know a full-head of pink hair isn't the most practical look, but she is only 27! We say go for it.

