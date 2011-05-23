Hailee Steinfeld Stuns With A Berry Lip, Get The Look

The new face of Miu Miu, Hailee Steinfeld, is regularly showing us that she can rock the red carpet in a sophisticated, age-appropriate manner. the True Grit star has done it once again for the Young Hollywood Awards, wearing straight off the runway Miu Miu (of course) and her long, brunette locks styled with an ode to old Hollywood.

Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto worked with Steinfeld to complete her Old Hollywood look, and filled us in on how he did so. He began by moisturizing her face with a bit of Chanel Sublimage La Creme. Then, using a damp sponge he evened out the skin tone with Chanel Vitalurmiere Aqua Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 in Beige Sable.

For the eyes, he covered the whole lid with Chanel Ombre Paupieres Cream Eyeshadow for a reflective sparkle. At just the lash line, he drew a cat eye using MAC eyeliner in Smolder and dragged the line out past the lash line and softened with a pointed brush to make it appropriate for a 14-year-old. To widen her eyes Sollitto took a small brush and dragged the Chanel Les 4 Ombres in Kaska Beige underneath the lashes. He used the same color in the crease of the eyes to add some dimension, and topped off the eyes with CoverGirl Lash Blast in black.

Sollitto then added Benefit’s Dandelion Blush on the apples of Steinfeld’s cheeks, and completed the look with a gorgeous berry lip color, Jouer Lip Gloss in Mirage. This “punched them enough so they stood out but again, for a 14-year-old, nothing tried too hard to get our attention.”