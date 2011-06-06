Hailee Steinfeld Does A Red Lip For 1st Time, Get The Look

Hailee Steinfeld walked the red carpet for the 2011 MTV Movie Awards last night in a sequined Louis Vuitton tuxclearly showing she is one sophisticated and stylish 14-year-old. She also chose last night as the first time to try out a red lip on the red carpet, and her makeup artist, Stephen Sollitto told us all about how the night was planned out, and how they pulled off the look.

Sollitto said that she had wanted to try out a red lip for awhile, but since her last outfit worn at the Young Hollywood Awards was actually straight off the Miu Miu runway (and on the runway was showcased with a red lip) they decided to wait until the next big event, which ended up being the MTV Movie Awards. Hailee’s stylist Karla outfitted her in a sleek Louis Vuitton black tuxedo which made for the perfect “companion outfit” to debut the red lip.

Sollitto said that keeping in mind that Hailee is still very young, he thought long and hard about which color to use and how he wanted it to look. Glosses were ruled out as they would be too sexy, and he didn’t want anything too orange or too trendy. He decided that the look should be sincere and classic, like Hailee.

For the look, Sollitto moisturized Hailee’s face with Chanel’s Energizing Multi-Protection Cream. Then he used MAC Face and Body Foundation on the face and added concealer to brighten up under the eyees and the nose. To make the eyes stand out “yet not compete with the lips” Sollitto lined the bottom rims of her eyes with Elizabeth Arden Powder Pencil in Espresso, noting that black on the bottom would have been too harsh. But, he did line the upper rims of the eyes with MAC Kohl in Smolder to help thicken the upper lash line. On her lids he brushed Ulta Eye Shadow in Camel from the upper lash line to the eye brow and then swept the same color along the bottom of the lashes. On the outer corner of her eyes Sollitto dotted a slightly darker neutral brown color called Ultra Sable. To finish the eyes Sollitto added a dot of reflection in the inner corners with a touch of highlighter, and used COVERGIRL Lash Blast in Very Black for mascara.

On her cheeks Sollitto added a touch of Chanel’s Powder Blush in 54 Rose Dust. Then came the lip.

Sollitto used Stila Lip Liner in #27 to give the red lip staying power. He said, “It’s not an exact color match but it was the right texture I was looking for to support the lipstick.” Then I applied NARS classic Jungle Red. “It’s color was the exact red I was looking for. It’s a staple and such a solid, dependable red I not only thought it was the perfect color but a perfect introduction to Hailee and her first Hollywood lip.”

Sollitto also made sure to mention that not every 14-year-old should be rocking the red lip, but every once and awhile it’s okay to push the boundaries, especially if you have Hailee’s poise.

What do you think of Hailee’s look? Do you love it? We do.