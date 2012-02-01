Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Botox and Wrinkles in New Bazaar

I’ll admit it. I have a huge girl crush on Gwyneth Paltrow. I think it’s always been there, but it really came to the surface when I saw her jump on a baby grand last year to belt out forget you with Cee Lo Green. Anyone who can do that in Louboutins is an idol in my book. So when we saw her on the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar we couldn’t wait to see what was inside, and then when we read her interview we fell even more in love.

She tells Bazaar: “I’ll take my wrinkles,” she said.”I don’t like the Botox thing.”

The Oscar winning actress may not like Botox, but there are plenty of other fads she tries. She often goes on detox diets to cleanse her system, but in between she indulgeson anything she likes.

“I eat whatever I want,” she said. “I like bread and cheese and wine, and that makes my life fun and enjoyable.”

Wish we could look like that eating bread, cheese and wine.

