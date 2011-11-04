Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Can’t Apply Makeup; Ford Cashes In

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Apparently winning Oscars, singing, cooking and writing books may be the only thing thing Gwyneth Paltrow is good at…. what a bummer! In her latest newsletter she dishes on how she has never been able to apply her own makeup. [Goop]

Tom Ford‘s Bergdorf Goodman launch of his beauty collection sold $52,000 worth of products… does this really shock anyone? [WWD]

We love knowing what pearls of beauty wisdom these stylish New Yorkers got from their mothers because if we know anything it is that mother’s know best. [Refinery29]

Do you use a men’s razor? According to a survey done by Venus, 30 percent of women dabble in the men’s hair removal aisle and here is why you shouldn’t. [Cosmopolitan]

To prep you for Sunday’s ING New York City Marathon, apedicure just for your running feet! [Bellasugar]

And fresh from the internet, another look at Karl Lagerfeld’s cosmetic line for Sephora!