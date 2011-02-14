Grammy Awards Beauty: Who Did It Best?

When it comes to the Grammy Awards, we’ve come to expect the unexpected. From Lady Gaga to Nicki Minaj, last night’s red carpet was full of over-the-top, out there looks that frankly don’t really shock us anymore. But what about the ladies who decided not to show up inside a pod/womb or with leopard spotted hair?

Click through for a look at the ladies who actually took a stab at normal beauty looks. Red makeup, middle parts and statement eyes, here are the six celebs who tried to do these trends justice. Some looked beautiful, while others failed, but at least they didn’t leave us thinking wtf. You know, sometimes it’s ok to just be normal (I’m talking to you Gaga).