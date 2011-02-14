Grammy Awards Beauty: Who Did It Best?

When it comes to the Grammy Awards, we’ve come to expect the unexpected. From Lady Gaga to Nicki Minaj, last night’s red carpet was full of over-the-top, out there looks that frankly don’t really shock us anymore. But what about the ladies who decided not to show up inside a pod/womb or with leopard spotted hair?
Click through for a look at the ladies who actually took a stab at normal beauty looks. Red makeup, middle parts and statement eyes, here are the six celebs who tried to do these trends justice. Some looked beautiful, while others failed, but at least they didn’t leave us thinking wtf. You know, sometimes it’s ok to just be normal (I’m talking to you Gaga).
Matching Hair To Makeup
This is definitely a hard one to pull of, but Rihanna manages to do so beautifully. Her lipstick and eyeshadow are almost the exact shade as her red locks, but it works on her.
Unfortunately I can't say the same for Hayley Williams, whose matching red makeup makes her look a little clownish. Rihanna could definitely teach her a thing or two.
Middle Part
Jennifer Hudson's middle part looks sleek and clean. I'm also a fan of the ombre-esque hair she's rocking.
Unlike Jennifer, Ciara's middle part looks messy and flat. It kind of looks like she didn't finish straightening her hair, no?
Statement Eyes
Dianna Agron was perfection at last night's ceremony. The Glee star used a smoky, cat-eye to play up those green eyes.
Really Katy? I know the purple and green shadow trend is big right now, but there is such a thing as subtlety.