Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively Debuts New Post Break-Up Hairdo

Always keeping us on our toes, Blake Lively revealed yet another hairstyle last week after news broke of her separation from actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Is this girl sowing her single oats or what? Her usual beachy tresses got a serious dose of scrunch (she was spotted hailing a cab with a big ole’ head full of curls). We like the new hairstyle and think it definitely adds a new dimension to her otherwise plain locks, plus the curly hair looks good with her sexy strawberry blond hue.

Here’s hoping she keeps this new style — these natural-looking curls are definitely a refresher from the other looks some stars are wearing these days. Are break-up makeovers like Blake’s a good idea? Fill us in on your thoughts below!