Gossip Girl Blair Waldorf’s Headbands: To Paris and Back

Blair Waldorf is about the only character left on Gossip Girl that I can still stomach. Mostly for her sheer wit and determination (and the fact that she is going to be a princess), but another big part of it is her uncanny way with headbands.

I will admit it, in the beginning they were all just a tad too “matchy-matchy” for my taste, but as her character evolved (and she went to Paris) Blair’s headbands were no longer a required headpiece — it became a supporting character on the show that made random guest appearences.

I believe it was Dan Humphrey who laid down the firm “there are no headbands in college” rule, andas Blair got older and landed her first job at W (I’m sorry, before graduating? WTF!) the headbands were basically a thing of the past. Her days as a soon-to-be-royal were filled with delicate updos and wavy trestles with virtually no headband insight. As for the coming season? So far the photos of tonight’s episode show Blair in all of her glory – sans a headpiece.

Images via CW