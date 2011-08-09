Glee Beauty Battle: Dianna & Lea Get Shaggy & Tousled

The girls of Glee have been making the press rounds lately (not that they’re ever far from the press since the hit show has caused quite the paparazzi frenzy) but with their movie, Glee: The 3D Concert Movie coming out Friday, we get to see the group outside the walls of high school.

Dianna Agron has been experimenting with her hair (and personally, I think she’s loving the short style — way more fun) and walked the carpet at the LA premiere with a “British rocker, sexy shag” styled by Giannadrea.

To get the look, Giannandrea told us “I started with wet hair and razor cut her bob into a more playful ‘Shab.’ This is what I call this hair cut! This cut is a progression of the bob but it has more life and does much more when you style it. Then I added Kerastase Volume Active Mousse to the whole head and roots. I blow dried the hair – just air, no brushing – until the hair was completely dry. I then brushed it with a large round Mason Pearson brush, I use a brush just for the bangs and blow it straight. The other part of the head was just scrunched and bent with my hands. I then used Klorane Dry Shampoo Spray on the whole roots and top of the head, and back brushed the top part of the head. Finally, I set hair into place with L’Oreal Elnett Hair Spray.”

Lea Michele also tried a shaggy, tousled look for the Fox All Star event over the weekend. Mark Townsend styled her hair to look like she had spent a night partying — and the change of pace was great. Mark walked us thorugh the look below:

“For the Glee TCA event I wanted Lea’s hair to be fun and sexy, just like her. I love this dress so much and we felt like it had a great silhouette reminiscent of 70s glamour so I want her hair to look like she spent the night on the dance floor. I started by applying a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Serum in her damp hair and then added a large dollop of Dove Body and Lift Mousse and blow dried with a large round brush. Next I took 3 inch sections of hair and sprayed the hair with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray and wrapped the hair around a 1 1/4 inch curling iron leaving the bottom 2 inches out of the iron so they would be a little straighter. To give her hair that cool, edgy, lived-in texture I sprayed huge amounts of Oribe Dry Texture Spray all over while scrunching the hair with my hands.”

Both girls pull off sexy and messy hair so well, but we’re personally loving Dianna’s edgy bob — which do you like better?