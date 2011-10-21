Get Twilight’s Kristen Stewart’s GQ UK Cover Look for Less

Kristen Stewart’s look for the November GQ UK was a more retro, chic and sexy starlet version of the dirty rocker we are used to seeing her look like. Shot by Norman Jean Roy, Kristen was vamped up with a vixen red lip, sweeping cat eye and a pale, matte face. This is the perfect glam look for the Twilight Saga’s leading lady and super easy to replicate at home.
Check out the slide show above to see how to get Kristen’s cover look for less!
The brows often go unnoticed during a normal makeup routine, but they play a dominant part in this cover look. To get Kristen's sculpted brow use an eyeliner or brow pencil to lightly color in and shape the brow.
(Brow Sculpting Pencil, $3, sephora.com)
Besides a small dose of primer and perhaps a dollop of your regular foundation, all you need for this matte finish is a light powder. Press the powder in evenly throughout the face to give yourself that shine-free porcelain finish that Kristen has.
(Make Up For Ever Super Matte Loose Powder, $24, sephora.com)
Your dramatic cat-eye is the dominant feature on your eyes so don't worry about fake eyelashes. Use your eyelash curler and apply a coat of your favorite black mascara to complete the look.
(Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Very Black, $5, drugstore.com)
A cat-eye so perfect takes time, so don't be discouraged if you don't get it right on the first try. A felt-tip, liquid liner will make application easier, just be sure to apply it in one fluid motion.
(Doe Eyed Felt Eyeliner, $12, sephora.com)
A red lip can be tricky to apply, especially when your skin is powdered so light because one smudge can go terribly wrong. Use a lip stick pencil to apply a heavy and meticulous coat of matte red, first slowly outlining and then filling in.
(Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $24, sephora.com)
To add a little bit of old Hollywood glamour, try dabbing a thin coat of a glossy red on the inside of your lip, being careful not to get too close to the edge.
(Revlon Super Lustrous - Creme Lipstick, Love That Red, $6.39, drugstore.com)