Get Twilight’s Kristen Stewart’s GQ UK Cover Look for Less

Kristen Stewart’s look for the November GQ UK was a more retro, chic and sexy starlet version of the dirty rocker we are used to seeing her look like. Shot by Norman Jean Roy, Kristen was vamped up with a vixen red lip, sweeping cat eye and a pale, matte face. This is the perfect glam look for the Twilight Saga’s leading lady and super easy to replicate at home.

