Get Taylor Swift’s Fresh and Cool CMA Awards 2011 Look

Taylor Swift pretty much always looks young, fresh and glowing (probably because she is) but last night at the CMA Awards was no different. She won the top award as “Entertainer of the Year,” and stunned in a gorgeous neutral J.Mendel gown.

Makeup artist Lorrie Turk gave the detail’s on the COVERGIRL’s look:

The gown was a very cool toned dove hue and later in the show she wore a jewel toned sweater to perform in, so the color palette was cooler. Because of the lack of time to make changes, the makeup on the red carpet had to work with the pared down look of the performance. We only had time to make a quick lip color change.

I started by using COVERGIRL Natureluxe Silk Foundation for a fresh finish on her skin. On her eyes I used COVERGIRL Intense ShadowBlast in Platinum Pop followed by a very thin line of COVERGIRL LineExact eyeliner in Very Black and finished her eyes with coats of COVERGIRL Lash Perfection Mascara on her lashes.

For her lips on the red carpet, I usedCOVERGIRL ShineBlast in Sparkler–and for the performance we switched it to COVERGIRL NatureLuxe Gloss Balm in Peony.

For a little color and shimmer on her cheeks, I finished by brushing on COVERGIRL TruBlend Minerals Blush in Pure Romance.

Try Taylor’s fresh and fun look yourself and let us know how it goes!

