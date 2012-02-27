Get Stacy Keibler’s Over The Shoulder Oscar Look

The big talk on the red carpet last night was how Stacy Keibler basically snagged her gold Marchesa gown directly off the runway and stashed it away for the season’s Oscars. But what took our breath away even more than her golden (Oscar-esq) gown were her sweeping golden curls that layed over her shoulder complimenting the entire look.Peter Savic forCouture Colour was the man responsible for her modern, Old Hollywood hairdo.

“I wanted to create a look that was soft and glamorous to match her gorgeous dress,” Peter explained.

To create this Oscar-worthy wave, first Peter applied a quarter size of theCouture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment to Stacy’s wet hair from root to tip to add shine. Once he blow dried the hair with a round brush, he parted the hair on the left and used a two inch curling iron, starting in the back, all in one direction to create the slight a-symmetrical wave, and added a fun twist along the underside of her hairline for hold.