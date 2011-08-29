Get Selena Gomez’s Video Music Awards Look

Selena Gomez has been pretty flawless when it comes to her red carpet looks lately. The young starlet knows how to amp up her beauty and play with makeup, but not appear too old.For the MTV Video Music Awards, Gomez was more daring in her dress, wearing an intricate black Julian McDonald gown but for her hair and makeup she stayed young, fresh, yet sophisticated.

We got the details on how to get the look from both her hairstylist, John D. and her makeup artist, Karan Mitchell. Mitchell used Lancome products to get her makeup look, inspired by a “classic and clean” route for the event. Creating the ideal complement to her lace gown, she chose to offset Selena’s glowing skin with rosy hues. For the eyes, Mitchell used Lancome Color Design 5 Pan Palette in Bronze Amour, topping off the lashes with Hypnose Doll Lashes Mascara. She gave Selena a touch of Blush Subtil in Sheer Amourose on the cheeks, and used Color Design Lipstick in Fashion Icon as well as Color Fever Gloss in Hibis-Kiss on the lips.

For the hair, John D. explained how he got the look, below:

“I started with dampened hair and prepped the hair with Alterna’s Bamboo Whipped Mousse. I applied a small amount of the mousse in the palm of my hand and applied the mousse throughout the head. This mousse is great because it really helps the hair lock in that volume. Next the hair was dried with a round brush. I wanted to achieve a bit of extra volume on the top of the style. As I dried the hair I secured a couple of large rolled sections of hair on the top and sides, framing the face. And allowed them to cool as I finished blowing dry.”

He continued, stating, “Then I began to build the knotted look. I braided small sections throughout the head and secured them to the center back of the head. The braids were slightly pulled apart and then held in place using bobby pins and hair pins. I finished the look by pulling the remaining hair back from the face and pinning into the rest of the style. Spraying Tresemme’s 24 Hour Body Finishing Spray to finish off the style. This spray is great because it leaves the hair feeling soft. The spray is super lightweight and also gives the style extra shine too.”