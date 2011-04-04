Get Selena Gomez’s Pale Pink Lip Look For Spring

Selena Gomez has been on quite a roll lately the Biebs’ other half has been wowing everyone on the red carpet circuit. Whether it’s with her creative hairstyles or bright lips, the girl knows how to dress up for a night out, boho-style.

This weekend, for the Kids Choice Awards, Gomez sported a glossy light pink lip and pale pink lids to compliment her Christian Cota dress. She also accessorized her tousled hairstyle with a feather extension (which Steven Tyler was also rocking that night) classic boho. Gomez’s makeup artist Karan Mitchell blended COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers 1-Kit in Pink Chiffon all over her eyelid and into the inside corners of the eye. She then added a brown color into the crease and extended it slightly into the outside corners, finishing the look with Liquiline Blast eyeliner in the top and bottom lashes.

For the lips, Mitchell used COVERGIRL LipPerfection lipliner in Splendid and diffused the line with a lip brush. She then filled in the lips with LipPerfection lipcolor in Dazzle, and gave them a glossy sheen with ShineBlast gloss in Radiant.

Photo Courtesy of COVERGIRL