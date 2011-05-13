Get Rachel McAdams’ Beauty Looks From Cannes

Rachel McAdams has been stunning at Cannes so far this year, with her combination of lightened locks with chunky highlights, killer makeup and gorgeous gowns. Her makeup artist, and younger sister Kayleen McAdams let us in on the secrets to getting some of her looks so far, below.

For the Midnight in Paris photo call, Kayleen said that the inspiration was pulled from the dress since it was “very youthful and fun. We knew we were focusing on the eyes and skin for the premiere, so we chose to do a bright fun lip.” To get the look, Kayleen used Cle de Peau Cream Foundation on the skin as a base, and finished with MAC Pressed Blot Powder for a matte effect. She filled in Rachel’s brows with Anastasia Brow Powder. On the eyes, she used NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Silk Road (a duo of pink and rose gold). She added a touch of NARS Blush in Mata Hari for a bright pink cheek, and since the lip was the focus of the look, she chose Stila Convertible Color in Fuchsia “a fun, bright pink fuchsia lip stain,” said Kayleen.

For the premiere of Midnight in Paris, Rachel had 40’s inspired hair, and Kayleen chose to go in an opposite direction for the makeup. She decided to go for a bronzy, sunkissed surfer girl glow to show off her new hair color. Kayleen began with the same base products as earlier, and chose to concentrate on the eyes. She lined the eyes with NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Skorpios, and used the burgundy shade from the Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Spices all over the lid. Kayleen coated the lashes with CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara, and applied NARS Blush in Lustre (a sheer apricot shade) on the apples of Rachel’s cheeks as well as Nuxe Cream Bronzer to create a shimmer. Finally, on her lips she used NARS Lip Gloss in Belize.

Lastly, if you want to get Rachel’s Restless premiere look, Kayleen chose a bright deep raspberry lip and a metallic sheen on the eyes. She lined her eyes with Dior Crayon Eyeliner in Elegant Taupe, a light shimmery bronze shade. For the lids she used NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Indian Summer and applied two coats of CoverGirl LashBlast as well as Clinique Bottom Lashes Mascara on the bottom lashes. Keeping the cheeks light she used NARS Blush in Lustre. Finally, for the lips, Kayleen lined them with MAC Lipliner in Beet, and applied Elizabeth Arden Crystal Clear lipgloss.

Photos via Getty