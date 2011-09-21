Get Pippa Middleton’s Front Row Look

I have a confession to make… I am totally on the Pippa bandwagon. I mean, I woke up at 3 AM to PREP for the 4 AM royal wedding. I am an official fan — of both sisters.

I also know that they have gotten a lot of flak for their DIY makeup routine, but I think that is part of their mass appeal — everyone wants to do as the Brits do.

Pippa’s look is simple enough, a back-to-basics look with minimal maintenance and maximum effect.

1. Start with a matte foundation or concealer

It is fall now, and Pippa has a more powdery, matte finish to her makeup routine. After you moisturize apply a powder foundation to your face to give yourself an even look. I’d recommend bareMinerals SPF 15 Matte Foundation to eliminate shine and provide an even skin tone.

2. Highlight Your Eyes

Pippa usually keeps her eyeshadow very minimal. I’d suggest doing a neutral color on your lids just to cover any imperfections and apply a little highlighter to the arch of your brow and the corner of your eyes. Try NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Hollywood for a precise application.

3. Eyeliner, Eyeliner, Eyeliner

The key ingredient to achieving the Pippa look would have to be her very British method of applying eyeliner to the top and bottom of the eye. Start by applying your color of choice to the top of the lid, just above the lash line, and then lift your lid and apply along your lashes for a thick application. To complete the look, apply the liner from the outer corner of your bottom lashes towards the inner corner. Be careful to choose a color that is right for your complexion. Pippa has darker skin and hair so black liner doesn’t look as harsh on her as it would on most. Try MAC Eye Kohl in Teddy for a creamy application that has a little bit of glean.

4. Fluff up the lashes

Because of all the eyeliner, you want to make sure to be conscious of the amount of mascara. Slightly curl your lashes and apply one coat of non-waterproof mascara for an unclumpy application and just a little bit of length.

5. Add a Pop of Color

Although the eyeliner is the main attraction, the blush is what will keep you from looking washed out. Apply a blush tone to the apples of your cheeks in a circular motion up to the outer corner of your eye. This will balance out the dark liner for a more complete look. Make sure to get a pink blush though, red could be too harsh and I don’t want anyone looking like their mom’s yearbook picture from the 80s.

6. Gloss it up

Pippa has very thin lips, so a pink gloss that matches her cheeks is the perfect alternative to a bold lip. Tip: Apply a little bit of blush with the tip of your finger onto your lips and then apply a glossy balm on top for a finished, matching look.