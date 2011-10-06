Get the Pan Am Makeup Look

When we asked our readers what looks they wanted to learn to do at home, the response was a resounding “Pan Am.” Well, since we have already walked you through the steps for achieving the series’ perfectly placed hair, we are now taking on the delicate makeup look.

We asked makeup artist Stephanie Flor to walk us through this peachy, dewy look one step at a time…

1. Start off by toning the skin with a toner such as Sea Breeze to take away any redness in the skin. Follow with a moisturizer and use a light to medium coverage foundation. I suggest Makeup Forever HD foundation; it’s not too oily and not too dry. Apply with your fingers to really work it into the skin.

2. Skip the bronzer and instead grab a matte pink blush and run across the apples of the cheeks and bridge of the nose.

3. Using a matte lip liner, trace your natural lip line making sure your bow is nicely shaped and then coat with a bit of Vaseline to add a little hydration.

4. Use a dash of brown vanilla shadow along the lid, and then with a brown creme liner outline the water line and lash line.

5. This look is not extremely dramatic, but still has an impact. Follow with a curl to the lashes using a lash curler (my favorite is Vincent Longo Eyelash Curler) and then apply dark brown mascara. Start at the root and work to the tips for a full effect.

6. End of with a bit of translucent powder to set the makeup. To have a little fun add a bit of high beam or strobe creme just to the highest part of the cheek bone to create a matte, yet dewy cheek look.



