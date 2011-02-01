Get Mila Kunis’ SAG Awards Makeup

After topping yet another slew of best dressed lists, Mila Kunis has made it damn near impossible not to adore her of late. The Black Swan star stunned on last night’s red carpet, pairing a crimson Alexander McQueen gown with a very come-hither, smoldering eye. Swoon!

To get the flirty look, celebrity makeup artist Tracey Levy employed a combination of Lancome favorites, layering Color Design’s 5 Pan Palette in Midnight Rush and eye shadow in Volcano on her lids for a subtle contrast.

With a backdrop of soft, tumbling curls and Lancome’s Teint Miracle Lit-from-Within foundation, Mila’s Khl-rimmed eyes popped against an otherwise neutral lip and cheek. For instant sex appeal, Levy finished the look by widening her green eyes with Hypnse Drama Mascara in Excessive Black. The 27-year-old beauty looked effortlessly chic!