Get the Look: Isabel Lucas

Even though New York Fashion Week just wrapped and we’re already talking about makeup trends for Fall 2011, it’s time to back up and realize that it is, in fact, only February, which means it’s finally time to break out the Spring 2011 looks we’ve been obsessing over all winter.

At the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood 2011 event on Monday, Isabel Lucas showed up sporting a beauty look that embodies many of the things we’ve been talking about since September – natural glowing skin, full groomed brows, bright lips – and gets them just right. The whole look is so warm and spring-y, it just makes me want to break out my sandals.

Click through the slideshow to see how you can recreate her look.