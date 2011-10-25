Get the Look: Camilla Belle’s Sultry Sophistication

Camilla Belle was the standout beauty star at the Evening with Ralph Lauren Event at Lincoln Center last night in New York City. The starlet changed up her usual look for a sexy, all-grown-up hair and makeup style.
Her makeup looked awesome, with a lot of the trends from fashion week standing out (strong brows, peach cheeks, a bold lip) but her hair was definitely our favorite part of this look, as it was something we don’t usually see from her. While it can be tempting to stick to a signature look every time you go out due to the ease and comfort level you feel, stars like Camilla show us that switching it up and trying something more daring can lead to amazing results!
Check out our slide show to see how to get Camilla’s look for yourself, and try this look — or another look different from your usual — the next time you go out. People will take notice, and you will feel like a whole new person: tres belle!
Camilla Belle looks sexy but sophisticated at the Lincoln Center Presents: an Evening with Ralph Lauren event last night.
We are used to seeing her with her natural waves in a messy tousled updo or loosely down over her shoulders, but the key to Belle's new look is her sleek and sophisticated chignon. This look is easy to try, as long as you make sure to start with a stick-straight base. Use Beauty High favorite Straight Sexy Hair Smooth and Protect Spray ($15, drugstore.com) to aid your blowout, then pull into a tight, low bun, spraying with hairspray to set. Another trick to temporarily change up your hairstyle is trying a severe side part. If you always part your hair on the side, part it in the middle instead or even the other side for a quick change-up. Bonus: your slicked back look is the perfect opportunity to show off some dazzling chandelier earrings, like Belle did.
Start out your makeup look with a clean, dewy base using a tinted moisturizer and a pressed powder (we like Cover Girl CG Smoothers Tinted Moisture SPF 15 and Clean Pressed Powder). Next step is contouring. Use a kit like Make Up For Ever Sculpting Kit ($45, sephora.com) and watch our video to learn how to effortessly contour your face. You'll have cheekbones like Camilla in no time. Finish with an orangey-peach blush, like NARS blush in Taj Mahal ($27, narscosmetics.com)
For a sultry stare like Camilla's, make a silver smokey eye using a light silver shade like Beauty High fave MAC Electra ($15, maccosmetics.com) up to the crease and extended out a little beyond corners. Then use a darker silver-black on top lash lines and in the crease for a little contouring. Pile mascara on top lashes, then highlight bottom inner lashline with a touch of gorgeous light bronze-gold highlighter to match your bronzed cheeks. Benefit Cosmetic's Gilded Highlighter Pencil in Tangerine Gold is perfect for this ($13.49, amazon.com). Finally, fill and darken your brows don't be scared to make them very bold!
Camilla's bold glossy lip is not quite true red, and not quite bright fuchsia. Getting this in-between magenta shade is easily achieved using a cherry lipliner under a bright fuchsia shade, like we did in our Beauty High fuchsia lip tutorial video. Try the shade we used in the video: MAC Girl About Town Amplified Creme Lipstick ($14.50, maccosmetics.com). Finish with a touch of gloss and you're all set for a stunning night out on the town.