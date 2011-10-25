Get the Look: Camilla Belle’s Sultry Sophistication

Camilla Belle was the standout beauty star at the Evening with Ralph Lauren Event at Lincoln Center last night in New York City. The starlet changed up her usual look for a sexy, all-grown-up hair and makeup style.

Her makeup looked awesome, with a lot of the trends from fashion week standing out (strong brows, peach cheeks, a bold lip) but her hair was definitely our favorite part of this look, as it was something we don’t usually see from her. While it can be tempting to stick to a signature look every time you go out due to the ease and comfort level you feel, stars like Camilla show us that switching it up and trying something more daring can lead to amazing results!

Check out our slide show to see how to get Camilla’s look for yourself, and try this look — or another look different from your usual — the next time you go out. People will take notice, and you will feel like a whole new person: tres belle!