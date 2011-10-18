Get the Look: Amber Heard on the Red Carpet

Amber Heard is only 25, but her beauty sense is timeless. Johnny Depp’s love interest in the upcoming The Rum Diary rocked the red carpet at the 18th Annual Elle Magazine Women in Hollywood Tribute in L.A. last night. Her strong brows, bold matte lip, and classic blowout all fit in with the latest trends we spotted on the Spring/Summer 2012 runways. For classic, loose old-Hollywood waves like Amber’s, check out our post on hot rollers. To get her makeup look for yourself, click through our slideshow above!
Heard's gorgeous shimmery eyes can be achieved with a highly pigmented, luminescent champagne shadow, making sure to bring it into the inner corners and along the inner lower lash lines. We like MAC Cosmetics's Naked Lunch shade. Next add a more matte dark taupe-light brown shade in your creases for depth, like MAC's Satin Taupe.
(MAC Eye Shadow in Naked Lunch (Pictured) and Satin Taupe, $15 each, maccosmetics.com)
Skip the eyeliner, and instead pile on a very black and very lengthening mascara. We like L'Oreal's Lash Out it looks simple, but packs a major lengthening punch while separating every last little lash.
(L'Oreal Lash Out Lengthening and Separating Mascara in Blackest Black, $8.50, drugstore.com)
A matte finish is crucial for anyone attempting an old-Hollywood look. Get rid of any trace of oil with a loose, matte finish face powder, like Shu Uemera's Face Powder Matte.
(Shu Uemera's Face Powder Matte, $33, shuuemera-usa.com)
Have your brows make a statement by filling them in a shade darker than you normally would, using a brow powder kit.
(The Body Shop Brow & Liner Kit, $18, thebodyshop-usa.com)
The key to Amber's look is her gorgeous dark red matte lip, which we saw a lot of on Spring/Summer 2012 runways from New York to Milan. Start out with some concealer or foundation on your lips as a base, then line and color in lips with a lipliner and then matching matte lipstick. Blot lips with a tissue, lightly brush with translucent powder to set, and then add one more layer of lipstick to really make a bold statement.
(NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Mascate, $25, narscosmetics.com)