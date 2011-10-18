Get the Look: Amber Heard on the Red Carpet

Heard's gorgeous shimmery eyes can be achieved with a highly pigmented, luminescent champagne shadow, making sure to bring it into the inner corners and along the inner lower lash lines. We like MAC Cosmetics's Naked Lunch shade. Next add a more matte dark taupe-light brown shade in your creases for depth, like MAC's Satin Taupe.

(MAC Eye Shadow in Naked Lunch (Pictured) and Satin Taupe, $15 each, maccosmetics.com)