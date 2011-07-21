Get the Look: Actress Alice Eve Goes For a Fuchsia Lip

She may not be super famous yet, but Alice Eve is bound to become a household name very soon: The actress has roles in four movies coming out this year, and will be in in the third Men In Black movie in 2012.

Oh, and she was also the bra-less nanny in Sex and the City 2. Yep, I thought that might ring a bell.

Given her amazing star potential and sophisticated yet quirky style, we’ve started taking fashion and beauty cues from this blond bombshell already. At the Miu Miu event the other night — a celebration of the film “Muta” by Lucrecia Martel— she looked radiant in a little black dress showing off her incredible cleavage and enviable legs. Beauty-wise, her punchy pink pout and flawless skin made those round tortoiseshell glasses sexy and chic, and her topknot looked equally elegant and effortless. Click through the slide show to get this hot summer look.