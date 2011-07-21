Get the Look: Actress Alice Eve Goes For a Fuchsia Lip

She may not be super famous yet, but Alice Eve is bound to become a household name very soon: The actress has roles in four movies coming out this year, and will be in in the third Men In Black movie in 2012.
Oh, and she was also the bra-less nanny in Sex and the City 2. Yep, I thought that might ring a bell.
Given her amazing star potential and sophisticated yet quirky style, we’ve started taking fashion and beauty cues from this blond bombshell already. At the Miu Miu event the other night — a celebration of the film “Muta” by Lucrecia Martel— she looked radiant in a little black dress showing off her incredible cleavage and enviable legs. Beauty-wise, her punchy pink pout and flawless skin made those round tortoiseshell glasses sexy and chic, and her topknot looked equally elegant and effortless. Click through the slide show to get this hot summer look.
This foundation is a bit of a splurge, but for skin that looks as flawless as Eve's it's totally worth it. This water-based formula delivers sun protection and a matte finish that somehow manages to look fresh and dewy. (Georgio Armani Lasting Silk UV Foundation SPF 20, $59, Nordstrom)
For a lovely, natural-looking flush like Eve's, apply this to the apples of your cheeks with your fingertips. Subtlety is key here, as you want the focus to be on your lips and eyes. (Bobbi Brown Sheer Color Cheek Tint in Sheer Raspberry, $22, <a target="_blank" title="Saks Fifth Avenue" href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306439012&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446227063&R=716170072098&P_name=Bobbi+Brown&N=4294912440+306439012&bmUID=j56ch72">Saks Fifth Avenue)
A swipe of this jet-black eyeliner right above your lashline will give subtle definition and polishand your eyelashes will look huge! (SEPHORA COLLECTION Doe Eyed Felt Eyeliner, $12, Sephora)
Apply this super-volumizing mascara to only your top lashes to get Eve's doe-eyed look. (L'Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara, $9.99, Walgreens)
Oh those lips! The matte finish keeps it classy, but that fuchsia color is both beautiful and fun. It's the perfect accessory to Eve's otherwise understated ensemble. (M.A.C Lipstick in Lickable, $14.50, M.A.C)
For a perfect topknot hair 'do like Eve's, mist hair with a little salt spray for traction and texture first. (Bumble and bumble. Surf Spray, $23, Sephora)