Get Lea Michele’s Tousled Locks from New Year’s Eve Premiere

Lea Michele is one of the many hot starlets in the new movie New Year’s Eve, which opens this weekend. Last night at the LA premiere, Michele wore a low cut Valentino dress with her hair in a deep side part. With long lashes and a pale pink lip, her softly tousled locks were the perfect complement to her old Hollywood style.

Dove Celebrity stylist Mark Townsend tells us below how he did her hair for the night:

“It was all about modern glamour for Lea’s look at the New Year’s Eve premiere. Her Valentino dress reminded me of Old Hollywood, so we wanted to play off that with a young, modern version. I started by adding a large dollop of Dove Body & Lift Mousse to her damp hair and blow dried with a large round brush, giving Lea a deep side part. Next, I took 3-inch sections of hair and sprayed Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray on each section, and then wrapped the hair around a 2-inch curling iron, leaving the ends just a little straighter. For loads of shine and beautiful texture, I took a quarter size amount of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Leave-In Smoothing Cream in my hands, rubbed them together and then raked my fingers through her hair for piecey-ness. I kept her fringe off her face by spraying Dove Extra Hold Hairspray on a small flat brush and brushing back and to the side.”

What do you think of the look?