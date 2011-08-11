Get Kate Moss’s Angelic Wedding Beauty Look!

Kate Moss is such a stunner, and she certainly glowed at her recent summer wedding to Jamie Hince! We absolutely love her style and Dior campaign video, but despite being linked with Dior cosmetics, Moss chose a much more neutral look for the day of her nuptials. The supermodel looked heavenly with light waves in her hair and a simple eyeshadow look. Even with such an easy makeup routine, Moss looked divine, as did her John Galliano wedding dress!

All of the images of Kate’s wedding from the September issue of Vogue are now up on Vogue.com and we highly suggest you check them out.



