Get Kate Moss’s Angelic Wedding Beauty Look!

Kate Moss is such a stunner, and she certainly glowed at her recent summer wedding to Jamie Hince! We absolutely love her style and Dior campaign video, but despite being linked with Dior cosmetics, Moss chose a much more neutral look for the day of her nuptials. The supermodel looked heavenly with light waves in her hair and a simple eyeshadow look. Even with such an easy makeup routine, Moss looked divine, as did her John Galliano wedding dress!
All of the images of Kate’s wedding from the September issue of Vogue are now up on Vogue.com and we highly suggest you check them out.
Click through the slide show above to get Moss’s perfect wedding beauty look!
Photo of Kate: Mario Testino for Vogue
To create light curls, follow Sultra's Wild Waves Tutorial here. (Sultra The Bombshell 1" ,$130 sephora.com)
Everything needs to stay in place -- especially if your event is outdoors -- and that means using a primer. (Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $52 sephora.com)
Everyone wants to shine on their wedding day, just not literally. Get rid of face shine by using a powder foundation. SPF is always a plus! (Benefit Cosmetics "Hello Flawless!" SPF 15, $34 sephora.com)
Apply an eyeshadow with slight shimmer on the lid of eye following up to the brow bone. (NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Alhambra,$33 narscosmetics.com)
Apply brown cream eyeshadow to the crease of the eye. We love this option from Bobbi Brown. (Bobbi Brown Long-wear Cream Shadow in Beach Bronze, $22 bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
Apply small amount of liner to the crease of the eye. (Korres Eyeliner Pencil in 02 Brown, $16 sephora.com)
TIP: Use mascara only on the top lashes for this sweet daytime look. Bottom will look too harsh. (Dior Diorshow Mascara in Black 090, $24.50 sephora.com)