Get Jessica Biel’s Look from NYC’s ‘New Year’s Eve’ Premiere

Every morning when I wake up and blow dry my hair, all I want to achieve is a great blowout, but with a little bit of a kick. Next time someone asks me what I mean I’m just going to show them this picture of Jessica Biel from last night’s New York premiere of New Year’s Eve.

Lucky for me, I might just be able to do this look at home if I follow what celebrity hairstylist Oscar Blandi did. Blandi told us that “the look was meant to be simple, clean and sophisticated with just a bit of texture because her dress was such a strong statement.”

See what Blandi did below to get this tousled/straight blowout on your own:

1. Prep the hair withOscar Blandi Hair Lift to create a thick strong foundation for your style.

2. Smooth and straighten your hair with an extra large round brush.

3. SprayPronto Invisible Dry Shampoo Spray throughout the root area and the ends for a tousle then massage the roots thoroughly to create lift and movement.

4. Finish withLacca Hairspray to lock in the style