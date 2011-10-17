Get Hilary Duff’s Red Carpet Look

Hilary Duff’s makeup routine has come a long way since her Lizzie McGuire days. It seems as if long gone are the days of blunt bangs and her single process blonde locks. The mama-to-be showed up at her Devoted book signing with a sun-kissed glow and and side sweeping messy braid. Check out the slideshow above to see how to replicate her makeup look!
Duff's extra shiny lips can't be achieved without an extra gloss boost. Try this clear lip gloss to add that much-needed sheen.
(Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip Gloss, $17, sephora.com)
For that pure red lip, use MAC Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipstick. A favorite, this color is guaranteed to last.
(Ruby Woo, $14.50, maccosmetics.com)
Duff's bronzed smokey-eye compliments her red lip nicely without being too overpowering. Try using MAC Cosmetics eye kohl in Teddy to get this bright-eyed look.
(Teddy Eye Kohl, $15, maccosmetics.com)
Who says you can't use bronzer in the fall months? Duff opted out of using a pink blush and instead highlighted her cheeks in a glistening bronzer with pink undertones. Try this Lorac bronzer for your own warm, sun-kissed look.
(Lorac Bronzer, $28, sephora.com)
Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Goddess is the perfect shadow to get that glistened day to night eye look. Use all around or just in the corner of your eyes for an instant pop.
(Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Goddess, $24, narcosmetics.com)