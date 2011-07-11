Get Georgia May Jagger’s Sultry & Sweet Beauty Look

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of the rock n’roll majesty Mick Jagger and Model Jerry Hall was born with naturally plump lips, fair skin and an iconic gap-tooth. She is the face of Hudson Jeans and has appeared in adds for Chanel and Versace. Her latest claim to fame? Designing a line for Hudson Jeans, HUDSON by Georgia May Jagger.

Jagger strongly resembles Brigitte Bardot and certainly lives up to Bombshell beauty expectations. It’s no wonder she opted for a sweet yet sultry beauty look to compliment her peach gingham top at the HUDSON by Georgia May Jagger launch.

To get the look yourself, follow the product guide above!