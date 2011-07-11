Get Georgia May Jagger’s Sultry & Sweet Beauty Look

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of the rock n’roll majesty Mick Jagger and Model Jerry Hall was born with naturally plump lips, fair skin and an iconic gap-tooth. She is the face of Hudson Jeans and has appeared in adds for Chanel and Versace. Her latest claim to fame? Designing a line for Hudson Jeans, HUDSON by Georgia May Jagger.
Jagger strongly resembles Brigitte Bardot and certainly lives up to Bombshell beauty expectations. It’s no wonder she opted for a sweet yet sultry beauty look to compliment her peach gingham top at the HUDSON by Georgia May Jagger launch.
To get the look yourself, follow the product guide above!
Georgia May Jagger at HUDSON By Georgia May Jagger Launch
For Georgia's immaculate complexion, use a tinted moisturizer that will hydrate and cover without giving you a cakey/ matte look. (Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, $42 sephora.com)
After applying a tinted moisturizer, cover up any left-over redness or blemishes using a concealer. Use around the eyes and under the nose. (Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, $28 sephora.com)
For Georgia's sultry brown eye, use NARS Fez eyeshadow on the eye lid and blend up toward the brow bone. You can also add shadow to the inner corner of eyes or smudge under the eyeline. (NARS Eyeshadow in Fez, $23 narscosmetics.com)
Line the bottom and outer corner of eyes and smudge for desired effect. (Stila Convertible Eye Color in Teak, $22 sephora.com)
Apply black mascara to upper and bottom eyelashes. (Hourglass Cosmetics Film Noir Full Spectrum Mascara, $28 hourglasscosmetics.com)
Use Hourglass Cosmetic's new lash lacquer to add ultra-sexy boldness to top lashes. TIP: It's a brush not wand so you should paint upward on top lashes. (Hourglass Cosmetics Film Noir Lash Lacquer, $28 hourclasscosmetics.com)
Dust this peachy blush on cheeks for a slight glow. It's called Georgia by Benefit, how appropriate! (Benefit Cosmetics Georgia, $20 amazon.com)
Finish off the look with a shiny pink peach lipstick. (Yves Saint Laurent ROUGE PUR COUTURE SPF15 Pure Colour Satiny Radiance in 24 Blond Ingenu,$30 sephora.com)