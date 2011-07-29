StyleCaster
Get Freida Pinto’s Relaxed, Yet Elegant Loose Braid Look

Freida Pinto basically stole our hearts in Slumdog Millionaire – not only is she stunningly gorgeous, but she’s the kind of actress that seems like she’d be a great best friend. Pinto stole the show at premiere of Rise of the Planet of the Apes (which isn’t an easy task, considering James Franco was on her arm), wearing a gorgeous green dress, a deep red lip and her hair styled in a loose braid.

Renato of Frederic Fekkai let us in on how he styled the relaxed, yet elegant look. Beginning by applying Fekkai COIFF Bouffant Lifting & Texturing Spray Gel to her wet hair, he blow dried it straight. He then curled the hair with a 1-inch curling iron to give it movement and texture. To add volume, Renato teased the hair from root to tip. He then pulled the hair back and create a loose braid, highlighting Freida’s face and the beautiful neckline of the dress. Renato finished the look with a bit of Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray.

