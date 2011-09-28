Get Evan Rachel Wood’s Wavy Pixie for Ides of March Premiere

Evan Rachel Wood wowed us at the True Blood season four premiere with her new pixie ‘do, and as most of you know one of our favorite past times is watching celebrities pull off various styles with short crops — because without the handiness of a hair stylist, that variation of styles just doesn’t happen in the real world.

Well luckily, it’s our job to basically stalk what the celebs do and dissect it for you so that you can mimic the looks that you like. We got the scoop on Evan Rachel Wood’s look from her Ides of March L.A. premiere last night, and hair stylist Marcus Francis described the look as “the perfect balance of masculine and feminine.” He added that he wanted to put a new spin on a classic look due to her smoky eye, calling it a “combed out finger wave with a David Bowie twist.” Read on below for how he got the look!

“Prep damp hair with Phyto Volume Actif Spray, blow drying with your hands to manipulate volume at the roots. In the back, direct the hair down; on the sides, use your fingers to direct the hair back – keeping a piecey texture. When the hair is half dry, lightly spritz Fekkai Tousled Wave Spray to thicken the look and feel of the hair. With the end of a tail comb, make a deep side part starting at the arch of your eyebrow. Starting at the part, wrap small sections of hair using a 3/4″ curling iron. Moving toward the other eyebrow, your next row of sections will alternate the direction of the curl. This emulates an imperfect version of a finger wave. Continue this alternating curl pattern until you’ve finished the top side section. At the crown of the head, wrap the hair as you did in the beginning, alternating about 3 rows down. Use Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste to keep texture tight on the sides. Switching to Pantene Pro-V Restore Beautiful Lengths Smoothing Balm for the top, rake through using your fingers to break up the curls. Stretch out the curls to look like the day after it was styled. Spray with L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray for hold.”