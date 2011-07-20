Get Emma Stone’s ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’ Premiere Look

Emma Stone has certainly been turning some heads lately, showing up Mila Kunis at the Friends With Benefits NY premiere and now looking stunning in a crochet Tom Ford number at the LA premiere of Crazy Stupid Love. As if we weren’t already jealous of her, Stone gets to roll around with Ryan Gosling in the film and get up close and personal with his bare washboard abs.

When it comes to her makeup looks, the girl also seems to get that right every. single. time. Last night was no different, pairing her chic dress with a ’50s inspired side parted style and bold lip. To get Stone’s look, hairstylist Mara Roszak parted her hair at the side and added Leonor Greyl Mousse to wet hair. She blow dryed the hair with a small round brush from top to bottom and set it in pin curls. She then sprayed the curls with Leonor Greyl Voluforme Hairspray and let the hair sit for 5 minutes. After letting the curls loose, she gently molded the hair to form a classic soft wave and sprayed all over again with the Lenor Greyl Voluforme spray.

If you’re loving Stone’s makeup look like we are, use a liquid liner to draw a thick black line on your top lash line and emphasize your lashes with L’Oreal Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara. Add a touch of pink shadow from your crease to browbone. For your lips, use a glossy lipstick like NARS Afghan Red.