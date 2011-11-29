Get Elizabeth Olsen’s Pretty Waves and Taupe Lip

The younger Olsen sister always looks like perfection on the red carpet. Elizabeth Olsen’s perfectly clear skin and flawless makeup usually leaves us feeling a bit dull, but when we saw this most recent look from last night’s IFP Annual Independent Film Awards we couldn’t wait to try it out ourselves!

We love the use of darker, taupe colors to contour her features. Plus, her pinned up faux-bob is a chic alternative to chopping off all your locks.

For the hair, use a curling wand to achieve her perfectly shined waves. Separate small sections of hair and wrap about the curling wand and hold it there for about 30 seconds, pull the hair out to achieve a looser wave then hairspray with L’Oreal Elnett Satin hairspray (a cult favorite) to hold the curls in place. Use bobby pins to secure longer hair back at the nape of the neck to achieve this bob-effect. Tip: Use bobby pins that match your hair color to discreetly conceal them in your hair.

As for the makeup, focus on the eyes. Use a bit of a darker blush to contour the cheek and add definition and a bit of darker lipstick to give your pout some color, but then avert the rest of your makeup application to your eye area. Apply a nude powder all over your top lid before adding a darker brown to the outer corners of your lids. We recommend using a brown palette like Laura Mercier’s Book of Nudes. Then dust all around your eye with a brownish-gold powder making sure to concentrate on your inner corners. Apply a brown eyeliner all around your eye, smudging it on the top lid with your shadow brush. Just finish off the look with a few coats of Korres’ brown mascara and you are ready to go!